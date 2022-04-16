Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $36.98 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

