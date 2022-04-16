Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

WEN stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

