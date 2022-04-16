Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 920,108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Kinross Gold worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 57.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,647 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $18,662,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,373,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

