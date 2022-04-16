Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 765,479 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 588.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Bloom Energy worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.