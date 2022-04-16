Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 246.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of UNM opened at $32.76 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.