Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 79,758 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 605,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

