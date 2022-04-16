Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.