Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $834,000 Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $151,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMDV opened at $63.69 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

