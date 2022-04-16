Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.25 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $20,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

