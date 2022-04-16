Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,937 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of AGNC Investment worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.