Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $319.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.