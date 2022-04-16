Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $19,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,477. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

