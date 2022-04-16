Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 18.86 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 17.61 and a 1 year high of 29.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 19.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

