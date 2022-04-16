Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $337.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

