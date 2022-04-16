SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of SEI Investments worth $20,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.61 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.