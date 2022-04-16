Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,046 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

