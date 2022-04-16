Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,732 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Ares Capital worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

