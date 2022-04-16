Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 135,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $42.72 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

