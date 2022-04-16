Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 106,033 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

TAP stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.