Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

