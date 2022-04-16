Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 207,800 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

