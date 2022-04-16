Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Rollins by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

