DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of DISH Network worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.19 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

