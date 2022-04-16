Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vroom worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $7,257,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vroom by 29.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.