Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $814,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

