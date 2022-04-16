Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,114 shares of company stock valued at $15,519,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.80.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.