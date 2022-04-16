Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,610 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 128,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $479.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.81 and its 200 day moving average is $496.51.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

