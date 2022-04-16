Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,080 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $22,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 78,896 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

LSXMK stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

