Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

