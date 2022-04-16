Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $104,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 241,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.