Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,385 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.