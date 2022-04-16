Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 92 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $180.61 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.17.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.