Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 587 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Kirby by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

