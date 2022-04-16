Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

