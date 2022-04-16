Douglas Robinson Sells 3,664 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 11th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56.

On Thursday, April 7th, Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 122.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 197,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

