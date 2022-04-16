Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $215,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $189.30 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.06.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

