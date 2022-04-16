Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of BBY opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

