Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after buying an additional 113,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AUB opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

