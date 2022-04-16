Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $104.39 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

