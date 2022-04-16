Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $112.98 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,487 shares of company stock valued at $55,217,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.