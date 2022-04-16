Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 412,554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abcam by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Abcam Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.