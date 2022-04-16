Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,285 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 58,885 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 755,990 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,111,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

