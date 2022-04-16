Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

