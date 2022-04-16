Contrasting Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viveon Health Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 7 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveon Health Acquisition N/A -69.79% 1.22% Runway Growth Finance 63.93% 7.32% 5.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A $2.49 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 8.36 $45.62 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Viveon Health Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

