Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,321 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.20 and a beta of 0.74. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.