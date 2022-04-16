Analyzing Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 29.21%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.66%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -2.66% 42.86% 5.00% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Alpha Teknova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $2.04 billion 2.03 -$54.30 million ($0.26) -71.73 Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 11.96 -$9.80 million N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company is also involved in the provision of contract manufacturing and orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

