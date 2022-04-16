Waterdrop (WDH) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Waterdrop to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waterdrop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 272 1138 1245 49 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 444.44%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.25 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 28.28

Waterdrop’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Waterdrop competitors beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

