Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $888,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 147,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,316,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

