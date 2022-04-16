Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 620 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

