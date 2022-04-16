Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.